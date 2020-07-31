LACONIA — Paula Gile was just settling in to her new job as associate pastor of the Laconia Congregational Church when a question walked into her office.
“I started in Laconia in December of 2010, I think the very first week I was there, John Walker asked me if I knew anything about a summer lunch program,” Gile recalled. Walker, himself a relative newcomer to the city, was startled by a report that showed that two-thirds of Laconia schoolchildren qualified for free or reduced price meals at school. What about summer vacation, Walker wondered. How can the community ensure those children have enough food at home?
Gile’s answer to that question sparked an effort that resulted in Got Lunch! Laconia, which in the summer of 2011 delivered grocery bags full of healthy ingredients to about 300 students each week for the summer vacation.
The all-volunteer organization is now in its tenth summer of distribution – this year it is helping feed more than 500 Laconia children – and it will be the last with Gile, who is resigning from the Laconia Congregational Church to become an intentional interim minister, someone who serves a congregation while they search for a permanent pastor.
Though Gile said she and her husband don’t plan to move their residence, she said it was necessary for her to step away from the Got Lunch! program in order make room for her successor.
“When you leave a church, you leave a church and its ministries so the people can move on with the new person, whoever that is,” Gile said.
Laconia was Gile’s first position as pastor. She was called to seminary school while she was living in Vermont and attending Malletts Bay Congregational Church in Colchester.
That community was about the same size as Laconia, Gile said, but it was more spread out, so families that were touched by poverty had to manage with isolation as well. That church had a program that it operated to deliver food to families that needed it during the summer, which made her the right person for Walker to encounter when trying to find a solution for Laconia. Gile and Walker teamed up with Linda Tunnicliffe and Sandy and Stan Brallier to found Got Lunch!
“My little church in Vermont had a summer lunch program, and we modeled this program after that,” Gile said.
Colchester provided the blueprint, and Laconia stepped up with the resources. After that first discussion between Gile and Walker in December, the two pitched their idea to the “Better Together” group of community-minded people in January, who responded enthusiastically. Also on board at first ask were the school superintendent and mayor at the time, Bob Champlin and Mike Seymour, respectively.
“Next thing we know, it’s April and we have no money,” Gile recalled. Got Lunch! has a somewhat unique feature, which is that any family of school-age children in the city can sign up. There’s no needs test, which meant there wasn’t a way to predict how many would ask for help – nor was there a way to know how much funding the start-up organization would need.
“People kept saying, ask the Children’s Auction,” Gile said. So they did, and got a grant for $5,000. “Then they realized that we had kids registering, and they gave us another $5,000,” Gile said. The LRGHealthcare Nursery Guild visited Gile’s office at the church one day, out of the blue, with a check for $2,000.
Some people brought checks, while many others brought willing hands. Gile said she’s still not sure where they all came from.
“Volunteers just came out of the woods to help us,” she said. It was a happy army of volunteers, who – at least until the social distancing norms of 2020 – cheerfully labored together every Monday morning, stuffing hundreds of grocery bags to be driven by other volunteers to doorsteps around the city.
Those volunteers visited every neighborhood of the city, too, Gile said, which provided a lesson for her.
“The biggest thing is, I don’t know,” she said. Early in the program, one of the drivers returned upset that he had just brought free groceries to a lakeside home in one of the city’s nicer neighborhoods. But there’s more to a home than its outward appearance, something which later became clear.
“Come to find out, that husband had left and was giving no support. The mother was there with the kids and nothing,” Gile said.
“We don’t know what other people are going through. Our job as volunteers, as neighbors, is to help them do their best and make sure those kids have healthy food so that they have a chance.”
As Gile prepares to close her role in Laconia – her final day is Sept. 24 – she said that Got Lunch! is one of the accomplishments she’ll look back on. The program has had a wider influence than she could have imagined, as a spiderweb of replicated programs has spread out from Laconia in the past 10 years. There are Got Lunch! programs in Gilford, the Inter-Lakes School District, and 16 others that they’ve helped get off the ground.
“I’m very proud of it, all the work that people have done,” Gile said. “There are so many kids that are benefiting from this one idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.