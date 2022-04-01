MEREDITH — Blanche Vas Appleton, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at Goldenview Healthcare Center, Meredith.
Blanche entered this world on August 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Vas. Blanche grew up in northern New Jersey where she met and married the love of her life, Walter J. Appleton. She worked in the Bank as a bank teller and was also a bookkeeper at Morningside Florist in Northern, NJ.
Blanche was an avid hiker with the interstate hiking club of New York and New Jersey. She chose to move to Laconia, in the early 1980s to be closer to her family. Favorite past times of Blanche’s were: skiing, traveling, and going to the beach with family and friends, volunteering with The POPS organization of The Gilford High School Performing Arts and crocheting. She loved to camp and just be around her family and friends.
Blanche was predeceased her husband, Walter J. Appleton; her sister, Olga Vas Scofield; and her daughter, Karen M. Sullivan. She is survived by her son Mark J. Appleton; grandchildren, Sarah Appleton and Lindsay M. Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday April 5, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson- Beane Simoneau- Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
