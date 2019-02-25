Registration for students entering kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year has been scheduled for the week of March 18-22. Come in to the office at Belmont Elementary School September 30 to be eligible for kindergarten registration. If you have a child with a birthday in the summer months (e.g. July-September) and have questions regarding whether you should register them for kindergarten this year, call Principal Ben Hill at 267-6568. A certified birth certificate, latest physical, immunization records, and proof of residency are required at time of registration. Other questions can be directed to the main office at BES at 267-6568.
