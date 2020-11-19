LACONIA — Belknap House received a generous grant award from the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. The grant will support parents with accessibility of shelter programs and educational opportunities through technology. Belknap House will be able to further expand its capacity for parents to connect and collaborate with social services and support systems. The shelter programs and case management work directly toward empowering homeless families to become self-sufficient.
Significant changes have taken place since the onset of the pandemic. Parent meetings with agency personnel and education classes, some of which were held at Belknap House, are now accessed remotely. Through their grant award, the Board of the BCAF recognized the importance for parents to maintain consistent connections with support services, in order to make progress on their goals toward re-housing.
