HEBRON — Barbara Alice Matthews, 89, of Hebron, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by loving family.
She was born to Owen and Lois (Young) Hawkins on Aug. 20, 1929, in Dummer.
She is survived by her husband, John W. Matthews, whom she married in 1990; two daughters, Judy Tompkins Wood and husband David of Tualatin, Oregon, and Jill Tompkins Myers of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; siblings Earl Hawkins and wife Lois of Milan, Muriel and husband Norman Littlehale of Lancaster, and Ruth Testa of Berlin; her dearest friend of 65 years, Mary Durgin; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Owen and Lois Hawkins; sisters Erma Enman, Phyllis Hawkins, and Thelma St. Onge; brothers Everett Hawkins and Wayne Hawkins; step-children Tommy Tompkins and Patricia Tompkins Straw; and former husband Willard Tompkins.
Barbara and her former husband, Willard Tompkins, and family moved to Plymouth in 1950 to manage Tobey’s Motor Court until 1962. Her career included jobs at Pemigewasset National Bank, Bristol Insurance, and Ayer Insurance.
She was a longtime member of Plymouth Christian Science Society. She was also a Past Worthy Matron of the former Bethlehem Chapter 12, Order of the Eastern Star, in Plymouth and a present member of Sawhegenet Chapter 52 OES and Cardigan Lodge 38, IOOF in Bristol. She was also Past Noble Grand of Enterprise Rebekah Lodge 46 in Plymouth.
Calling hours at Mayhew Funeral Homes, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be at Campton Congregational Church, 495 Route 175, on Monday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Russell Petrie and Rev. Cynthia Petrie will officiate. Burial will be in the Homeland Cemetery, Bristol, on Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
