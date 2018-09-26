Dear Kelley,
I am a concerned educator. I have been a teacher for many years and it seems the stress level of my students is higher than ever. I understand the social pressures our students are navigating today. However, unlike when I was young, social media adds a completely new layer to the issues our youth are dealing with. I believe it is negatively affecting their mental health. I see it every day. I want to support my students’ mental health just as much as their academic health. What is happening on the local level to address these issues and how can I get involved?
Sincerely,
Concerned Educator
Dear Concerned Educator,
Thank you for your question. I understand your concern. Stress and anxiety can have a significant impact on us all. According to the American Psychological Association, findings from a study, Stress in America, which was conducted online by Harris Interactive Inc., (on behalf of APA) among 1,950 adults and 1,018 teens in the U.S. in August 2013, suggest that unhealthy behaviors associated with stress may begin manifesting early in people’s lives. High stress and ineffective coping mechanisms remain a significant issue that can lead to a variety of unhealthy behaviors including substance misuse. Parents and other adults can play a critical role in helping teens get a handle on stress by modeling healthy stress management behaviors (APA.org). Encourage your students to exercise, eat and sleep well, build healthy social connections and find ways to implement self-care strategies when stress is high. Connect them to support from mental health professionals to help them develop healthier coping mechanisms for stress. Most importantly, if you are concerned that one of your students is at risk for a more significant problem, don’t wait, get help immediately.
Participating in a Youth Mental Health First Aid class is a great way to learn how to support the mental health of your students. Additionally, NAMI NH is a fantastic resource that offers Connect Youth Leader Suicide Prevention trainings at high schools throughout the state. With support from the NH Charitable Foundation, the Partnership for Public Health & NAMI NH will be providing Connect Youth Leader training to high schools in the Winnipesaukee Region this fall. Finally, the Partners in Community Wellness Team (PiCWell), and the Winnipesaukee Public Health Council are working to enhance and improve community health and public health related services throughout the region. If you would like to learn more or get involved in local efforts visit: www.pphnh.org.
