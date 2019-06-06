304 RED HILL ROAD, MOULTONBOROUGH, NH

304 Red Hill is possibly THE best property being offered in the Lakes Region, providing endless views of the Belknap Mountains, the Sandwich Range, plus all of Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Kanasatka and Squam Lake.
This incredible home, built by Carl Hanson, is situated on 62 private acres. It offers a 2000 square foot deck, complete with a built-in, heated, Gunite pool; a fabulous, luxurious interior featuring an exquisite first-floor master suite that will leave you speechless.
Upon entry, you are treated to a wall of glass sliders which provides one with the most breathtaking views the Lakes Region has to offer. Not only are you treated to views from this grand vista, but starting at the southern facing deck and pool, extending to the master bedroom and throughout most every room in this glorious estate, this retreat never ceases to amaze.
Does overlooking the entire Lakes Region with unrivaled privacy in this exclusive home fit the bill for you? This property is a must see, even if waterfront property is at the top of your list. This beauty puts you within a 10 minutes ride to slips for your boat and sandy beaches on Lake Winnipesaukee and Squam Lake.
But honestly, once you become entranced with the beauty of this property, you will want to linger, just a bit longer. This property is unique, one-of-a-kind and certainly a cut above most other offerings, in several ways.
We invite you to schedule a showing and see for yourself. We’ll understand completely if you won’t want to leave!
