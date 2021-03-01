Summer Fun

Complete guide to the Lakes Region: what to do, where to eat, where to stay, where to shop 

  • Full color, glossy 7.5” x 10” magazine distributed June through Labor Day to NH Welcome Centers, rest areas and over 150 locations in the Lakes Region. 
    Inserted into the Laconia Daily Sun on July 4th weekend.

Summer Guide Cover 2020

 Click here to view last year's guide.

Book Early for Best Placement. Ad Deadline: May 1, 2021  

Full page $725 - 6.5” x 9”

Half page $450 - 6.5” x 4.4375” or 3.1875” x 9”

Quarter page $350 - 3.1875” x 4.4375”

Premium Placement, Cover & Inside Covers: $1450-$3,000 limited availability.

To reserve call Rick at 603-832-9256 or email rickhopper@laconiadailysun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.