EXETER — Barbara Jackson passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, when she lost her fight with cancer.
Barbara was born in Orange, NJ, in 1942. She was a graduate of Wilson College where she majored in Economics and received an M.A.T degree from Antioch College, now Antioch University. She was owner and operator of the Cheese Caboose in Wolfeboro back in the 70s and brought in German meats to appease her sons. Family for Barbara was always the top priority as she firmly believed that if you wouldn't be there for your family you would be there for no one. Barbara was a founding member of Wolfeboro's Economic Development Committee where she was Vice Chair under Shirley Ganam for many years, and a planning board member for six years. What she loved most about those years was the education she received from her many mentors. Learning was her passion. Finally, Barbara was a member of the First Congregational Church, a founding member of both Wolfeboro's Clear Lakes Chorale and a member of multi statewide choruses. Singing for Barbara was probably her finest form of communication and she loved it to the end.
She leaves her husband of almost 54 years, Spence; her two sons, Bryce and Todd; granddaughter, Sarah; plus three cousins and their families.
Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
