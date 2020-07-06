Have you been cleaning out your kitchen, basement, or garage? Looking to rid your home of hazardous products? The annual Lakes Region Household Hazardous Waste Collections will be held this year, but with some modifications due to COVID-19.
On July 25 bring your hazardous waste to the Belmont Fire Station, 14 Gilmanton Rd. or the Public Works Garages in Franklin, 43 W. Bow St. or Gilford, 55 Cherry Valley Rd.
On August 1st HHW will be collected at the Newfound Regional High School in Bristol, 150 Newfound Rd, the Public Works Garage in Laconia, 27 Bisson Ave and the Town Highway Garage in Moultonborough, 68 Hwy Garage Rd. Please note the new site location in Bristol.
To read the most recent collection updates, visit the LRPC HHW website www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp.
The collections will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The participating communities for the 2020 collection consist of: Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Sandwich, and Tuftonboro. Residents and residential taxpayers in these 19 communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of HHW to any one of the collection sites throughout the region.
The following 6 communities have decided NOT to participate in the 2020 HHW Collections due to the pandemic: Bridgewater, Meredith, Northfield, Ossipee, Tamworth, and Tilton. Resident participation for these communities will be postponed until 2021. Meredith and Ossipee will NOT be collection sites for the 2020 event. A list of alternative disposal options can be found on the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s HHW webpage. If you, or someone you know, is a resident in one of those 6 communities please help us inform them about these changes.
Safely rid your home of up to ten gallons of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, and automotive products. As a reminder: acrylic/latex paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted on the collection days. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out acrylic/latex paint before disposal).
On collection day, attendees MUST STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE, put your HHW in the car trunk or truck bed (open trunk when on site), avoid bringing gas cans or plastic storage tubs you want back, and wear a mask on site.
To learn more information about proper waste disposal and read event updates, visit the HHW page on the LRPC website at www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp, or call 279-5341 or 279-5342. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram (@lakesrpc).
