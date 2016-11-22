Seven file claims against Laconia Fest saying they were not paid for working

By GAIL OBER, LACONIA DAILY SUN

LACONIA — Seven people have filed unpaid wage claims against the promoter of last summer's Laconia Fest and the two corporations with which he was associated.

One man, Kenneth D. Martinsen of Manchester, filed his claim for $582.50 plus costs and his $100 filing fee in the Belknap County Superior Court and received a judgment for the same.

A lien was placed on any property or assets of Michael Trainor, LaconiaFest, and Yesslar Global Partners, LLC, all of Gilford, for three years.

A spokesperson from the state Department of labor said Thursday the total of the seven unpaid wage claims is $4,215 including Martinsen's.

LaconiaFest was an attempt by Trainor to bring high quality rock bands to the Weirs Beach Drive in Theater property, which he did.

However, the event was in trouble from the beginning when much smaller crowds than predicted came to the shows and pre-ticket sales numbers proved to be smaller than LaconiaFest promoters had hoped.

Conflict between LaconiaFest and the city grew because venue managers wanted to keep the gates open and reduce the cost of admissions, meaning police and fire services had to be coordinated according to the possible maximum occupancy of as many as 25,000 per show.

By the end of the week, the three top entertainers, including Ted Nugent, Brett Michaels and Steven Tyler, performed to crowds of about 3,000 to 4,000 each. The concerts themselves were considered to be very well performed; however, the crowds never materialized to allow LaconiaFest to pay its bills.

By the end, the city covered some $63,000 in public safety costs and it now appears at least seven people were not paid the wages they were promised by the promoter.