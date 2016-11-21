Fatal crash - Head-on collision claims Northfield man’s life in Tilton near country club

By MICHAEL KITCH, LACONIA DAILY SUN

TILTON — A Northfield man died when the car he was driving collided with an oncoming vehicle on the crest of a hill on Laconia Road, US Route 3/NH Route 11, in front of the Lochmere County Club around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Robert Arteaga, 29, was traveling eastbound along the windy, hilly stretch of the road when he his Mazda sedan collided head-on with a SUV traveling westbound driven by Dorothy Lebrecque, 51, of Belmont just as the two vehicles crested the hill. Although there were reports that Arteaga was attempting to overtake another vehicle in the no-passing zone on the blind hill, Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier said Monday that he was awaiting the report of the Belknap County Accident Reconstruction Team before commenting on the cause of the accident.

Lebrecque was taken to Franklin Regional Hospital and subsequently transferred to Lakes Regional General Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and her vehicle was fitted with dual air bags, which together spared her more severe injuries.

The reconstruction team, headed by Lt. Al Graton of the Laconia Police Department, was at the scene of the collision until 3 a.m. Cormier said that the investigation, including blood tests of both drivers, is ongoing.

Cormier said this section of the heavily traveled road, which is marked by two blind hills and a sharp bend, is especially dangerous and should be driven with caution. There was a fatal accident at virtually the same spot in 2005.

This is the general location of the accident, near the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton. Robert Arteaga, 29, of Northfield, did not survive the head-on collision. (Google Maps)