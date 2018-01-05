’Twas a white and stormy day

Robert Paquin, who lives in downtown Laconia, pushes his bicycle down the sidewalk on Union Avenue, through snow too deep for pedaling. (Adam Drapcho/Laconia Daily Sun)

By RICK GREEN, LACONIA DAILY SUN

LACONIA — Snow, wind and subzero temperatures will make for harsh conditions over the next few days in a huge storm being called a “bomb cyclone.”

Nothing will actually be exploding or detonating. The weather term refers to a rapid drop in pressure and attendant increase in storm intensity. The storm will be strongest over the ocean.

The city was expected to see between 6 inches and a foot of snow and winds at 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph, before temperatures dropped, the National Weather Service said. The high Saturday was forecast at 1 degree below zero.

Fire Chief Ken Erickson said there were no major problems Thursday. He said this storm will not be nearly as bad as others that have hit the region over the last year.

“The obvious concern would be with any significant loss of power, but I don't anticipate major power outages,” he said. “This isn't going to be like October.”

A windstorm in late October sent trees crashing into power lines and thousands of people lost power, but Erickson said that happened when the ground was soggy from soaking rains and when leaves were on many branches.

He was more concerned with potential problems from drifting snow and the possibility of frostbite for people exposed to brutal cold, including the homeless.

“I know there are places where there are people staying where they shouldn't be, like at one of the cemeteries and around the railroad tracks,” Erickson said.

He said paramedics have transported a couple of people to the hospital with problems related to exposure to the elements.

“The problem with those people in general is that they are not looking for help,” Erickson said.

The Carey House, a 34-bed shelter operated by the Salvation Army at 6 Spring St., has been running at or near capacity, said Capt. Scott McNeil, commanding officer of the organization in Laconia. Like the Belknap House, it is an emergency shelter for people who are clean and sober.

The Salvation Army also offers a soup kitchen at noon on Tuesdays through Saturdays and the last Sunday of each month.

McNeil said homeless people out in this weather are generally where they choose to be.

“Those outside now have attached themselves to their situation and to their addiction,” he said. “It's their selection of lifestyle. They're happy where they are at. I watched a gentleman who chose to live on the street. First, he had frostbitten toes and had to have an amputation. Then he lost a foot and a leg. Then he was in a wheelchair and dying.”

He said the best bet for people looking for help in this frigid weather is the 211 telephone helpline operated by the Granite United Way, which connects people with services, including provisions for heating fuel for those who can't afford it.

The non-emergency line for the Fire Department is 524-6881. Emergency calls go to 911. The Laconia City Welfare Department can be reached at 527-1267.

Laconia Public Works Dan Camire and Tyler Smith get an early start to stay ahead of the storm clearing the walkways throughout downtown Laconia Thursday morning. (Karen Bobotas/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

American Red Cross cold safety tips:

Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.

After the storm, be extremely careful if you have to shovel snow. It is physically strenuous work, so take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Seek medical attention immediately if you have symptoms of hypothermia, including confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

Watch for symptoms of frostbite, including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy-feeling skin.

Don’t forget your pets — bring them indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

Avoid frozen pipes — run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent them from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.

Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst.

Never use a cook stove or oven to heat your home.

If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

Use generators correctly — never operate a generator inside the home, including in the basement or garage.

Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.

The American Red Cross also recommends that people have proper supplies in case of an emergency, including water, nonperishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, a multipurpose tool and a battery-powered radio.

A Laconia Public Works plow drives down Elm Street from Lakeport before midday Thursday as the storm moved through the region creating slow driving conditions with the intensity of the snowfall. (Karen Bobotas/for The Laconia Daily Sun)