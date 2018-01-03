Ice-in declared

Ice on Lake Winnipesaukee formed an interesting pattern, practically hiding a bobhouse and ice fisherman yesterday. (Courtesy Bill Hemmel/Aerialphotonh)

Earliest date ever declared for completely frozen lake

By RICK GREEN, LACONIA DAILY SUN

LACONIA — Bitterly cold temperatures have led Lake Winnipesaukee to freeze over at one of the earliest dates in years, pilot David Emerson said Wednesday.

Emerson, president of Emerson Aviation, declares “ice-in” every year by flying over the lake and assessing conditions at the Mount Washington cruise ship’s five ports: Weirs Beach, Wolfeboro, Meredith, Alton Bay and Center Harbor.

He's been closely watching New Hampshire's largest lake and thinks the remaining open areas froze between midnight and sunrise Wednesday morning.

“In my life, this is the earliest ice-in date ever,” said Emerson, 55. “I've not talked to anyone who has ever seen an earlier ice-in.

“We typically say the third week of January into the first week of February is normal. This is early for sure.”

The sun begins to set over a completely frozen Lake Winnipesaukee. (Courtesy Dave Emerson)